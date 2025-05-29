Small-cap FMCG stock GRM Overseas edges higher despite weak trends on Dalal Street; here's why

Small-cap FMCG stock GRM Overseas inched a little higher in Thursday's trading session after announced its March quarter results and converted 13,52,000 warrants into equity shares on preferential basis.

At 2:00pm, GRM Overseas share price touched an intraday high to ₹297.95 apiece, against previous close at ₹295.15 on Wednesday.

The FMCG stock has performed exceptionally well in last one year, almost doubling investors wealth. GRM Overseas share delivered multibagger returns by soaring over 115.37 per cent in a year. Meanwhile, the stock has ascended 48.27 per cent in terms of year-to-date.

GRM Overseas Q4 results 2025 The FMCG company posted 51 per cent rise in its net profit quarter to quarter (QoQ) to ₹20.47 crore for the quarter ending on March 31, 2025 from ₹13.54 crore in the December quarter FY25.

Whereas, the net profit declined 3.2 per cent on year-to-year basis from ₹21.16 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations also fell over by 28 per cent YoY to ₹291 crore in March 2025, as compared to ₹406 crore last year.

On the other hand, total expenses for the March 2025 quarter also declined to ₹267.5 crore.

Conversion of warrants to shares In an exchange filing, the company further informed that the board has approved the conversion of 13,52,000 warrants into equity shares on preferential basis, worth ₹15,21,00,000.

“Approved the conversion of 13,52,000 (Thirteen Lakhs Fifty Two Thousand) convertible warrants into 13,52,000 (Thirteen Lakhs Fifty Two Thousand) equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- each, on preferential basis, upon receipt of an amount aggregating to Rs. 15,21,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Crores Twenty One Lakhs only) at the rate of Rs. 112.5 (Rupees One Hundred Twelve and Paisa Fifty Only) per warrant,” GRM Overseas said in the filing.

It further added, “Consequent to this conversion of warrants/allotment of Equity Shares, 77,18,000 warrants remain pending for conversion and these warrant holders are entitled to get their warrants converted into equal number of Equity Shares of the Company by paying remaining 75% i.e., Rs. 112.5 per warrant within 18 months from the date of warrant allotment.”