Small-cap FMCG stock GRM Overseas hits record high after Q2 results, 2:1 bonus share announcement

Small-cap stock GRM Overseas, engaged in the agricultural sector, witnessed a nearly 5% rise in intraday trade on Friday, November 14, following the announcement of its second-quarter earnings and a bonus share issue.

The FMCG stock is part of the BSE Smallcap index and has consistently delivered positive returns to investors.

GRM Overseas Q2 Results GRM Overseas on Thursday, after market trading hours, announced a 15% year-on-year (YoY) growth in the consolidated revenue from operations to ₹362.43 crore for the July-September quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

Meanwhile, its consolidated net profit surged a whopping 61% YoY to ₹14.76 crore during the period under review. The figure stood at ₹9.19 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 7.32%, reflecting efficiency gains despite a challenging global business environment, as stated in an exchange filing today.

GRM Overseas Bonus Announcement Alongside a robust Q2 show, GRM Overseas also announced a bonus share announcement in the ratio of 2:1 — two fully paid-up equity shares for every one held — as on the record date to be decided by the Board.

The decision comes four years after its previous 2:1 bonus issue in July 2021 and highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value.

Commenting on the results, Atul Garg, Managing Director, GRM Overseas, said, “This quarter marks another milestone as we deliver robust growth and profitability while rewarding our shareholders with bonus shares that reflect our operational excellence and business momentum. Our expanding footprint, including the recent launch of our premium basmati rice brand in Saudi Arabia, reinforces our global presence and long-term growth outlook.”

GRM Overseas share price trend Small-cap stock GRM Overseas rose as much as 4.7% to hit a record high of ₹473.70 on the BSE in trade today. GRM Overseas' share price has emerged as a multibagger stock in 2025 alone, with a 135% rise on a year-to-date basis.

Meanwhile, in the last year, the small-cap FMCG stock has seen a 133% return. Over a five-year period, returns stand at 1844%, as per BSE data.

As of 10.50 am, GRM Overseas stock was trading 4.65% higher at ₹471.70 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.