Small-cap FMCG stock inches close to 52-week high. Do you own?

GRM Overseas share price rose over 2% on Tuesday, April 21, after the company announced the launch of its “10X Basmati Rice Suitable for Diabetics.” The small-cap stock is currently trading just 11% below its 52-week high.
In a filing with the exchange, the firm announced that the product will be rolled out in major domestic and international markets, in line with its plan to broaden its portfolio of health-oriented offerings worldwide. This launch occurs in response to the escalating demand for healthier food choices, spurred by a rise in diabetes cases, urban living, and heightened health consciousness.
The new offering combines the aroma and quality of premium basmati rice with features aimed at improved glycaemic management, including low GI and high fibre content. The launch also supports GRM’s broader transition toward becoming a diversified, consumer-centric food company.
Atul Garg, Chairperson & Managing Director, said, "The introduction of 10X Basmati Rice suitable for Diabetics marks a significant milestone in GRM’s journey towards building a future-ready, health-focused food portfolio. As consumer preferences evolve globally, there is a clear shift towards foods that support better lifestyle choices without compromising on taste or quality.
This product is a direct response to that growing need and is our entry into the diabetic food market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6-8% globally and approximately 10% in India in the next few years."
GRM Overseas has transformed from a small rice processing and trading business into an expanding player in the consumer staples sector. Originally focused on exporting rice to the Middle East and the UK, the company has gradually broadened its international presence, now catering to markets in 42 countries and ranking among the top five rice exporters in India.
GRM operates three rice processing facilities with a total annual capacity of 440,800 metric tonnes, situated in Panipat and Naultha in Haryana, as well as Gandhidham in Gujarat. Additionally, it boasts a 175,000 sq. ft. warehousing space near its Gandhidham plant, which facilitates efficient shipping through Kandla and Mundra ports.
The company promotes its products under various brands including 10X, Himalaya River, and Tanoush, and also services private label requests. In the past few years, GRM has enhanced its direct-to-consumer footprint through prominent retail networks worldwide.
GRM Overseas share price today opened at ₹162.30 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹165.70 per share, and an intraday low of ₹161.90 per share.
According to Ruchit Jain, Head - Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the stock is in a consolidation phase since last four months wherein it has formed a support base in the range of ₹145-140. On the higher side, 175 is the immediate hurdle and a breakout above this with good volumes could lead to a short term positive momentum.
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Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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