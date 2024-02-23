Small-cap FMCG stock Sarveshwar Foods hits 52-week high after declaration of fundraise
In its board meeting today, the small-cap company declared fundraising through the issuance of fresh shares on a preferential basis
Shares of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd witnessed strong buying interest ahead of its board meeting as the small-cap company was considering the proposal for fundraising via the preferential basis and issuance of warrants. The company board has declared and approved fundraising via the issuance of fresh shares and warrants, which triggered buying interest among Dalal Street bulls.
