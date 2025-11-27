Small-cap FMCG stock that almost doubled shareholders' money in YTD close to 52-week high

Small-cap multibagger stock: FMCG stock Krishival Foods rose nearly 1% to ₹480.25 apiece in Thursday's trading session after the company announced that the board has approved fundraising by issuance of partly paid-up equity shares.

The FMCG stock is just 5% away from its 52-week price of ₹508. The stock has almost doubled investors wealth by surging over 91% in terms of year-to-date.

What's behind the rally? In an exchange filing, Krishival Foods announced that the board of directors, in a meeting held on November 26, approved fund raising by way of offer and issuance of partly paid-up equity shares.

According the filing, the company will issue equity shares worth ₹ 10,000 lakhs by way of a rights issue, with a face value of ₹10, to eligible shareholders.

“We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company (“Board”), at its meeting held on November 26, 2025, approved the fund raising by way of offer and issuance of partly paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of ₹ 10 each (the “Equity Shares”) for an amount not exceeding ₹ 10,000 lakhs by way of a rights issue (“Rights Issue”) to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company,” the company said in the filing.

The company further informed that the board will decide the terms and conditions of the Rights Issue, including but not limited to the determination of the issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing of the Rights Issue and terms of payment and other related matters.

Krishival Foods Q2 results 2025 The company posted a net profit of ₹5.62 crore for Q2 FY26, marking a 13.8% rise from ₹4.94 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Krishival Foods’ operating revenue for the quarter grew 50% year-on-year to ₹66.67 crore, compared to ₹44.59 crore previously. Revenue from the nuts segment rose to ₹53.05 crore, while the ice cream division generated ₹13.62 crore.

“We delivered healthy top line growth led by continued distribution expansion in Tier II, III markets and strong traction in modern trade and quick commerce. Both segments dry fruits, nuts and ice cream are growing and expanding on desired path. Company will continue to invest in building more capacities and optimising utilisation of existing secured capacities,” said Sujit Bangar, Chairperson & Whole-Time Director of Krishival Foods.