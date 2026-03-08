Subscribe

Small-cap FMCG stock to be in focus on Monday, 9 March: Here's why

The small-cap stock is likely to be in focus on Monday, March 9, following a hike in stake by a promoter of the FMCG company

Rajendra Saxena
Published8 Mar 2026, 09:38 PM IST
Indian stock indices ended lower on Friday amid tensions in West Asia. REUTERS
GRM Overseas Limited (GRMOVER), a small-cap stock is likely to be in focus on Monday, March 9, following a hike in stake by a promoter of the FMCG company.

According to a stock exchange filing, Atul Garg, a promoter and Managing Director of GRM Overseas Lt, has acquired 100,000 equity shares of the company on March 5, 2026. The shares have a face value of 2 each.

The transaction was reported by the company under the SEBI takeover regulations, which require promoters and significant shareholders to disclose purchase or sale of shares beyond certain thresholds.

On March 6, the GRM Overseas stock closed at 157.60 on the NSE, down 3.24% from its previous close of 162.88. During the intraday, the stock showed considerable volatility, rising to a high of 161.70 and slipping to 152.79. The market value of the company is around 3,311.43 crore.

Delivering a one-year yield of approximately 80%, GRM Overseas shares have exhibited exceptional expansion regarding their long-term trajectory. While the stock currently remains below its 52-week peak of 185.45, it is trading significantly above its 52-week bottom of 75.74. Furthermore, the equity value has surged by nearly 31% over the previous six-month period.

Indian stock indices ended lower on Friday amid tensions in West Asia. Sensex closed at 78,918.90 points, down 1,097.00 points or 1.37%, while Nifty closed at 24,450.45 points, down 315.45 points or 1.27%.

GRM Overseas’ Expansion Plans

To establish a marketing and logistics hub within the United Arab Emirates (UAE), GRM Overseas finalized the purchase of GRM ARABIA FZCO in Dubai on 27 February, 2026. Prior to this, on 26 December 2025, the firm distributed 12.27 crore fully paid bonus equity shares via a 2:1 allotment ratio.

From roughly 770 crore in fiscal year 2021 to nearly 1,347 crore in fiscal year 2025, the organization's consolidated income grew significantly, reflecting solid market interest.

As per Screener, the enterprise recorded sales of about 1,463 crore on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) scale. The latest TTM net profit stand at approximately 73 crore. Profits climbed from 45 crore in FY2021 to almost 61 crore by FY2025. Total shareholder funds expanded from around 135 crore in FY2021 to roughly 426 crore in FY2025.

Established in 1974 and based in Panipat, GRM Overseas Limited ranks as India's third-largest manufacturer and exporter of high-quality Basmati rice. It markets goods under labels such as 10X, Tanoush, and Himalaya River, maintaining a presence in over 42 nations.

