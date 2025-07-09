Small-cap green energy stock gains 11% on receipt of an order from a Adani group company

Stock Market Today: Small-cap green energy stock gained almost 11% during the intraday trades on Wednesday. The company Synergy Green Industries announced receiving a development order from Adani Group company Adani Wind.

Advertisement

Small-cap green energy stock Synergy Green Industries order book update Small-cap stock Synergy Green Industries announced an order book update on the exchanges on Tuesday, 8 July 2025, after market hours. The update was regarding the receipt of a development order for 3.3 MW Parts to Adani Wind.

As per small-cap green energy stock Synergy Green Industries, the wind energy division of Adani New Industries Ltd.—and one of the fastest-growing wind OEMs in India—Adani Wind has awarded Synergy Green Industries Ltd. a development order for 3.3 MW turbine parts.

It is anticipated that the development stage will be finished in Q3 of FY 2026, and serial production would follow in Q4 of FY 2026.

Synergy Green highlighted that it is already engaged in the serial supply of bearing housing castings for Adani’s 5 MW turbine platform.

Advertisement

With this new development order, our order book of Synergy Green Industries with Adani Wind is projected to double from ₹20 Crores in FY 2025 to ₹40 Crores in FY 2026, based on forecasted volumes, said the company

With cutting-edge manufacturing facilities located in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Synergy Green is reaffirming its position in the production of big, crucial castings for wind turbine components.

“We are proud to be a trusted supplier to leading global wind OEMs, and this order further reinforces our strategic positioning in the renewable energy sector,” highlighted Synergy Green.

Also Read | Hyundai Rotem to LIG Nex1: South Korean defence stocks rise despite Trump tariff

Small-cap green energy stock Synergy Green Industries share price movement On Wednesday, the price of Synergy Green's shares opened at ₹537.95 on the BSE. At opening, the price of Synergy Green's shares was 3.4% higher than its closing price of ₹520.10 the day before. Subsequently, the price of Synergy Green's shares increased to levels of ₹576.80, representing gains of about 11% during intraday trading.

Advertisement