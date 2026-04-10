Small-cap green energy stock hits 10% upper circuit after order win update. Do you own?

Saatvik Green Energy share price surged 10% to hit its upper circuit limit of ₹463.00 apiece on the BSE during Friday’s trading session, following the company’s announcement of an order win. The small-cap stock extended its gains for the third consecutive session.

The rally in Saatvik Green Energy share price was further supported by a sharp increase in trading volumes. Approximately 21 lakh equity shares of Saatvik Green Energy changed hands on April 10, significantly higher than its one-week average volume of 1 lakh shares and one-month average of 2 lakh shares.

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Gains in the broader Indian equity market also contributed to the green energy stock’s upward momentum. Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, advanced over 1% each, while broader markets outperformed. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 1.8%, and the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 1.4%.

Order Win Saatvik Green Energy informed that its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited, has received and accepted an order aggregating to ₹108.75 crore from one renowned Independent Power producers/ EPC Players for the supply of Solar PV Modules.

The order will be executed by September 2026, Saatvik Green Energy said in a regulatory filing on April 9.

Resignation of CFO In a separate filing, the company announced that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Abani Kant Jha has tendered his resignation from his position to explore the professional opportunities outside the Saatvik Group with effect from April 07, 2026.

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Technical Outlook Saatvik Green Energy share price has rallied 32% in one month, and has gained 22% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

“Saatvik Green Energy share price has delivered a strong technical breakout from a 93-day long IPO base, signaling the end of its consolidation phase and the start of a fresh price discovery move. The breakout was accompanied by a bullish gap at ₹435, indicating aggressive buying interest and strong institutional participation,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

The stock price structure now reflects momentum expansion, with higher highs and strong follow-through post breakout.

According to Jain, as long as Saatvik Green Energy stock price sustains above the ₹435 gap zone, the setup remains firmly bullish, and the ongoing momentum can drive the stock towards the key breakaway gap resistance at ₹500.

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Any close below ₹435 would weaken the structure and act as an immediate invalidation level, he added.

Saatvik Green Energy shares had made a muted debut in the Indian stock market on 26 September 2026. Saatvik Green Energy share price was listed at ₹465 apiece on the NSE, same as its issue price of ₹465. Meanwhile, on BSE, the stock was listed at ₹460, down 1.07% from the issue price.

Saatvik Green Energy shares are still trading below its issue price and listing price.

At 2:30 PM, Saatvik Green Energy share price was trading 8.99% higher at ₹458.80 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.