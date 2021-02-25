7) Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said: "Nifty rose for the second day with an upgap, but did not close at its intra day highs. In case we see a downgap opening and the gap is not filled soon, it could mean a near term top for the markets. However the broader market is in good shape with advance decline ratio being hugely positive and BSE Smallcap index touching its all time high. On upmoves, Nifty could face resistance at 15176-15188 band."