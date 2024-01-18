Smallcap index looks set to end a 2-week winning run; Suven Life, Sanmit Infra, Angel One down over 10% this week
After registering gains in the past two consecutive weeks, the BSE Smallcap index appears poised to conclude this week in the red.
After registering gains in the past two consecutive weeks, the BSE Smallcap index appears poised to conclude this week on a downward trend. The index saw a substantial increase of almost 3 per cent last week and nearly 2 per cent in the preceding week. However, for the current week, the index has dipped by over 1 per cent.
