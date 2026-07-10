Small-cap industrial stock Interarch Building Products extends gains after this business update; details here

Rising for the second consecutive session, industrials stock Interarch Building Solutions, rose more than 2% in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday, 10 July, after the company announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility at Kheda, Gujarat.

Interarch Building Solutions share price opened at ₹1,804.95 against its previous close of ₹1,804.90 and climbed 2.5% to an intraday high of ₹1,850.65 during Friday's session. In the previous session, the stock climbed 0.70%. Over the last one month, the stock has gained 10% compared to a 5% rise in the benchmark Sensex.

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Year-to-date, however, the stock is down 20% against a 9% fall in the Sensex.

Interarch Building Solutions shares hit a 52-week low of ₹1,604.70 on 18 May this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹2,756.35 on 10 November last year.

Interarch Building Solutions business update In an exchange filing during market hours on 9 July, Interarch Building Solutions said it inaugurated its new manufacturing facility at Kheda, Gujarat, strengthening its footprint across India.

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Phase I, which was inaugurated on 9 July, adds 20,000 MT per annum of manufacturing capacity with an investment of ₹60 crore. Phase II will add the remaining 20,000 MT per annum, taking the total installed capacity to 40,000 MT annually. The combined investment for both phases will be approximately ₹70 crore.

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"The inauguration of our Kheda facility comes at a pivotal time, enabling Interarch to meet the growing demand for high-quality, sustainable and time-efficient steel construction solutions. This investment reflects our long-term confidence in India's manufacturing story and our commitment to creating world-class infrastructure that supports the nation's industrial ambitions," said Arvind Nanda, Managing Director, Interarch Building Solutions.

In an exchange filing on 23 June this year, the company announced it had secured new orders worth approximately ₹375 crore during June 2026.

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