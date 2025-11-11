Small-cap industrial stock jumps following bounce back in Indian stock market; do you own?

Small-cap industrial stock: Standard Glass Lining Technology's share price jumped 3.2% during the intraday trading session on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, following the overall bounce back in the Indian stock markets, which extended its gains for a second consecutive session.

The benchmark Nifty 50 index closed 0.47% higher at 25,694.95 points on Tuesday, compared to 25,574.35 points at the previous market close. While the BSE Sensex also closed 0.40% higher at 83,871.32 points, compared to 83,535.35 points at the previous trading session.

The positive global cues, along with the rising market expectations of a potential end to the US Federal government shutdown, underpinned the market sentiment fueling the benchmark indices.

Standard Glass Q2 results snapshot Last week, Standard Glass announced its July-September quarter results for the financial year 2025-26. The company recorded an 8.5% rise in its second quarter results to ₹8.68 crore, compared to ₹8 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

According to the company's standalone financial statements, the revenue from core operations dropped 11.6% to ₹52.64 crore, compared to ₹59.59 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee