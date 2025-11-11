Small-cap industrial stock jumps following bounce back in Indian stock market; do you own?

Small-cap industrial stock: Standard Glass Lining Technology's share price jumped 3.2% during the intraday trading session on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, following the overall bounce back in the Indian stock markets, which extended its gains for a second consecutive session.
The benchmark Nifty 50 index closed 0.47% higher at 25,694.95 points on Tuesday, compared to 25,574.35 points at the previous market close. While the BSE Sensex also closed 0.40% higher at 83,871.32 points, compared to 83,535.35 points at the previous trading session.
The positive global cues, along with the rising market expectations of a potential end to the US Federal government shutdown, underpinned the market sentiment fueling the benchmark indices.
Last week, Standard Glass announced its July-September quarter results for the financial year 2025-26. The company recorded an 8.5% rise in its second quarter results to ₹8.68 crore, compared to ₹8 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.
According to the company's standalone financial statements, the revenue from core operations dropped 11.6% to ₹52.64 crore, compared to ₹59.59 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.