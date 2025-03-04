Small-cap infra stock in focus after raising ₹60 crore. Details here

Small-cap infra stock: RDB Infrastructure and Power's (previously known as RDB Realty & Infrastructure) board of directors on Tuesday, March 4, approved the sale of a non-agricultural land which the company had on lease worth ₹60 crore, according to the exchange filing.

According to the BSE filing, the company has a 10667.52 sq metre land on lease located within the limits of Surat Municipal Corporation, Taluka Surat City.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on the Tuesday, the 04th day of March, 2025, has approved the sale of the non-agricultural land of the Company, held on lease, admeasuring 10667.52 sq. mtrs carved out from Final Plot No. 98, of Town Planning Scheme No.7 (Anjana) situated within the limits of Surat Municipal Corporation, Taluka Surat City, District Surat,” said the company in the filing.

The company also disclosed that the transaction is subject to the fulfilment of the completion terms and conditions specified with the transaction documents which includes an agreement of sale between the buyer and the seller.

RDB Infrastructure and Power Share Price RDB Infrastructure and Power shares closed 3.03 per cent lower at ₹54.38 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹56.08 at the previous market close. The announcement of the sale of the non-agricultural land was announced after market operating hours on March 4.

RDB Infrastructure and Power shares have given stock market investors nearly 2,800 per cent returns in the last five years and over 260 per cent returns in the last one-year period. The stock is trading 9.66 per cent higher on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

The shares of RDB Infrastructure and Power hit their 52-week high levels at ₹61.27 on December 10, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹11.59 on March 28, 2024, according to BSE data.