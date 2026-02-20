Small-cap infra stock under ₹100 falls over 3% despite relief rally in Indian stock market

Globe Civil Projects share price fell over 3% lower on Friday, snapping its two-day gaining streak, despite a relief rally in the Indian stock market today. The small-cap stock declined as much as 3.11% to ₹52.00 apiece on the BSE.

The fall in Globe Civil Projects share price comes despite a relief rally in the broader Indian stock market today. While the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 gained over half a percent each, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index was also trading higher.

The engineering and construction firm, Globe Civil Projects recently announced its Q3 results. The company continued to demonstrate stable operational execution during the period, supported by progress across ongoing projects and disciplined cost management within its Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) operations.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6.5 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 10.16% from ₹5.9 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations in Q3FY26 rose nearly 6% to ₹93 crore from ₹87.8 crore in the September quarter.

“We remain committed to strengthening our execution capabilities, improving working capital efficiency, and selectively pursuing opportunities aligned with our risk framework. With an improving project pipeline and a strong focus on operational discipline, we are cautiously optimistic about sustaining growth momentum in the coming periods,” said Vipul Khurana, Managing Director, Globe Civil Projects.

Globe Civil Projects Share Price Performance Globe Civil Projects share price has gained 10% in one month and has fallen 14% in three months. The smallcap stock has declined 34% over the past six months.

Globe Civil Projects shares had made a strong debut in the Indian stock market on 1 July 2025. The stock was listed with a premium of 28.3% at ₹91.10 on the BSE over its issue price of ₹71 per share.

The smallcap stock has declined 43% from its listing price, and is down nearly 27% from its issue price.