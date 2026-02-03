Small-cap IT stock Blue Cloud jumps over 8% following the Indian stock market rally

Multibagger small-cap IT stock under ₹50 Blue Cloud Softech Solutions surged around 8% on Tuesday, February 3 following a rally in Indian stock markets after the announcement of India-US trade deal.

The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped more than 4,200 points, rising 5.1% to touch an intraday high of 85,871.73. The Nifty 50 climbed 1,252 points, or 5%, to 26,341.2 during the session.

The small-cap stock soared as much as 7.8% to its day's high of ₹20.54.

Despite today's rise, the IT stock continues to trade well below its peak levels. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is still around 52% lower than its 52-week high of ₹42.50, which was recorded in February 2025. Meanwhile, it had touched its 52-week low of ₹14.95 in April 2025.

The recent rise stands in contrast to the stock’s weak performance over shorter time frames. Over the past one year, the stock has declined 47.5%. Moreover, it has fallen about 41% in the last six months, dropped 32.3% in the past three months, and slipped 7% in the last one month. However, the stock has delivered multibagger returns over the long term, gaining around 310% over the past five years.

Promoter activity has also been in focus. Promoters increased their stake in the company by 3.93% during December 2025 compared to their holding in September 2025, indicating higher ownership during a period of stock price weakness.

Blue Cloud: Recent Developments The small-cap IT stock extended gains for a second straight session after the company announced the deployment of its AccessGenie AIoT Video Analytics Platform at the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust (RAHCT) Dialysis Centre at Area Hospital, Hyderabad, operating under the PPP model.

In an exchange filing, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited said RAHCT formally certified the system’s completion and operational readiness after evaluating it on functional, security, and performance parameters. Group Chairman Tejesh Kodali said the deployment reflects the company’s focus on socially responsible, technology-led healthcare solutions for the Government of Telangana.

Separately, the company signed an MoU with ConnectM Technology Solutions to co-develop a semiconductor-based EdgeAI System-on-Chip for automotive cybersecurity in electric and connected vehicles. The partnership, targeting USD 50 million in business over five years from 2026, will integrate real-time threat detection into telematics and vehicle control units. Blue Cloud will lead system architecture, while ConnectM will handle OEM integration, marking Blue Cloud’s entry into the automotive semiconductor space.

Founded in 1991, the company operates across India, the US, and the UAE, focusing on AI-led enterprise solutions, 5G connectivity, and cybersecurity for mission-critical sectors.