Small-cap IT stock jumps 11% after this update on SpaceX International

Small-cap IT stock Blue Cloud Softech surged as much as 11% on BSE in Monday's trading session after the company announced it has signed $150 million worth contract with SpaceX International.

Blue Cloud Softech share price opened at ₹20.11 apiece on BSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹19.74 on Friday last week. The small-cap stock touched an intraday high of ₹22.80 on 10 August.

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Blue Cloud Softech - SpaceX International contract details In an exchange filing on 10 August, Blue Cloud Softech announced that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd – USA, has executed Statement of Work No. 1 with SpaceX International Ltd, MY.

The SOW has been issued pursuant to and forms part of the Master Services Agreement executed between the parties on July 9. It entails a minimum contractual commitment of $150 million over an 18-month period, subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the executed agreements.

The engagement represents a significant step in BCSSL’s expansion into large-scale AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications and data-Centre solutions for global clients.

Under the SOW, BCSSL-USA will be responsible for designing, developing, integrating, securing, connecting and operating a dedicated sovereign-grade AI computing and data-centre platform for SpaceX International Ltd, MY. The engagement covers four key areas: AI Infrastructure valued at $70 million, Cybersecurity at $25 million, Telecommunications at USD 25 million and Data Centre Solutions at $30 million.

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The services will be executed in five phases across six quarterly billing cycles, beginning with assessment and design and progressing to managed operations from the sixth quarter onwards.

Key deliverables include the deployment of GPU and accelerator clusters, MLOps and model-serving infrastructure, a Security Operations Centre equipped with SIEM/SOAR systems, core network infrastructure and NOC-managed connectivity, as well as data-centre construction, commissioning and disaster-recovery capabilities. The services will operate under defined service-level agreements covering platform, network and facility availability.

“This engagement is an important milestone for our AI infrastructure business and reflects Blue Cloud’s ability to design, build and operate integrated AI compute, cybersecurity and data-Centre solutions at scale. We believe this programme strengthens our long-term strategy of building technology infrastructure capabilities for global clients," said Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.

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Blue Cloud Soft Tech share price trend Small-cap IT stock has remained volatile in the near-term amid weak market sentiments. The stock has gained 12.34% in a week and over 8% in a month.

Furthermore, the IT stock has descended 6.44% in six months and 15.58% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the small-cap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 344% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.