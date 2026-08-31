Small-cap IT stock associates with Mahesh Babu Foundation. Do you own?

Small-cap IT stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, on Monday, announced a technology association with the Mahesh Babu Foundation, founded by Superstar Mahesh Babu and led by Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price was trading marginally lower on Monday amid sell-off on Dalal Street. The small-cap IT stock opened at ₹20.25 on BSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹20.21 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Indian equity markets began the week on a weak note, with domestic stocks coming under renewed selling pressure amid escalating tensions in West Asia and hawkish remarks from the US Federal Reserve. The BSE Sensex was trading at 76,979.99, down 284.52 points, or 0.37%. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 declined 58.10 points, or 0.24%, to 24,117.55.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions - Mahesh Babu Foundation association details In an exchange filing, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said that the association brings company's AI and digital health capabilities to the Foundation's work in healthcare, education, women's empowerment, HPV vaccination and rural transformation.

The first initiative under the partnership is GMB Life, a preventive screening and wellness app launched today on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to coincide with Mr. Gautam Ghattamaneni’s birthday.

Powered by Blue Cloud’s AI-enabled healthcare platform, ‘BluHealth’, GMB Life provides users with a range of wellness-focused features. These include a contactless screening tool that uses a brief camera-based scan on a standard smartphone to generate indicative readings for heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, heart rate variability, stress index, cardiac workload, body mass index and vascular age, without requiring a wearable or medical device.

The app also connects users with upcoming health camps, screening drives and wellness programmes organised by the Foundation, allowing them to access information, register for events and receive updates. In addition, GMB Life offers easy-to-understand preventive health and wellness information aimed at the communities served by the Foundation.

The screening results are intended solely for general wellness awareness and should not be considered a substitute for clinical evaluation. Users who receive readings outside the normal range are advised to consult a doctor or visit a Foundation health camp for further assessment.

“The Foundation began with a simple thought: that no parent should lose a child because they could not afford a doctor. GMB Life takes that intent further. With Blue Cloud's BluHealth technology, anyone with a smartphone can complete a short, contactless scan and receive indicative readings for heart rate, blood pressure, respiration rate, stress and cardiac workload in under a minute, without a needle or device. For a family with no clinic nearby, that is the difference between finding out early and finding out too late. With the healthcare kiosks we plan to open with local doctors, a warning sign on the app will have somewhere to go. I am happy that this begins on Gautam's birthday,” said Mahesh Babu, Founder, Mahesh Babu Foundation.

In the filing the company further said that the company and the foundation plan to roll out BluHealth-enabled healthcare kiosks at select locations, initially focusing on areas where the Foundation already conducts health camps. The kiosks will provide users with a contactless wellness scan that takes around a minute. Local doctors, either on-site or through teleconsultations, will assess the results, offer guidance and refer users to Foundation-supported hospitals when required.

Screening data will also be linked to users’ GMB Life profiles, enabling the Foundation to monitor follow-ups and identify areas where additional health camps are most needed. Details on the locations and rollout timeline will be announced at a later stage, it said.

“It is a privilege for Blue Cloud to stand alongside Mahesh Babu garu and Namrata garu in a mission that has given so many children a second chance at life. GMB Life places the intelligence we have built into BluHealth in the hands of every family with a smartphone. The kiosks with local doctors are the next step, so that a screening on the app leads directly to a consultation in the community. Our ambition is simple: no child or parent in a village the Foundation touches should go unscreened for want of a doctor nearby,” said Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price trend The share price trend of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has remained largely negative amid weak market sentiments. Small-cap IT stock has lost 12.43% in a week and 7.82% in a week.

Furthermore, the stock has gained over 3% in a month, however, has slipped nearly 32% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has descended 82% in the last two years, meanwhile, has delivered multibagger returns of 242% in five years.