Stock Market Today: Small-cap IT stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd hits upper circuit on 1:2 stock split record date

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price movement The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price opened at ₹46.74 on the BSE on Mnday. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share was up 5% at the opening and had hit uppe price band for the sock on Monday. The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions continued to be locked in the upper circuit for most of the day.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price that had traded at lows of ₹23.04 during March last year, however had risen well to scale highs of ₹123.50 in July' 2024. The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price though has corrected significantly from highs during July by now, however now is consolidating

Some confidence to investors on Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has been provided by recent developements. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions recently had received a purchase order order . The order received by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions was toimplement its AIoT products Edugenie and Emotifics from Discovery Oaks Public School,Hyderabad

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions order details

The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions in its press release on the exchanges said that it had received an Order from Discovery Oaks Public School for implementation of its AIOT product Edugenie and Emotifics

As per Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, this milestone project involved the deployment of Edugenie and Emotifics, an ArtificialIntelligence (AI)-enabled edutech product with an Order Value of Rs.105.00 lacs. This achievement underscores Blue Cloud Softech Solutions expertise in delivering innovative and transformative solutions

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd (BCS), a cutting-edge provider of AIoT solutions with its headquarters located in Hyderabad, Telangana, specializes in AI-based technologies and healthcare goods. BCS is dedicated to providing revolutionary solutions and uses its state-of-the-art technologies to empower communities and enterprises.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions fixes record date for stock Split

Mean while e Blue Cloud Softech Solutions also is considering a stock Split. The Company' has fixed Monday, 20th Day of January, 2025 as 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders of the Company for Sub-division/Split of each fully paid-up equity share having face value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two Only) each be Sub-divided into 2 (Two) fully equity shares having Face value of Rs.1/- (Rupees One Only), as approved by the shareholders in their meeting held on 30.12.2024.