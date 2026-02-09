Small-cap IT stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions jumps 18% after this AI update

Small-cap IT stock Blue Cloud Softech skyrocketed 17.67% to ₹21.30 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company announced a strategic plan to invest up to $1 billion in next-generation AI-powered data centre business.

The small-cap IT stock opened at ₹19.28 apiece in the early morning session on Monday, as compared to the previous close of ₹18.10 on Friday last week. The stock soon climbed to the day's peak of ₹21.30 after the opening.

Blue Cloud announces $1 billion AI investment In a release earlier today, the small-cap IT stock said that the proposed infrastructure plan aims to develop up to 800 MW of data centre capacity in multiple phases, positioning Blue Cloud as one of the country’s largest and most technologically-advanced digital infrastructure providers. The latest investment in data centres signals a major long-term growth opportunity for the company.

“This initiative marks a significant milestone in BCSSL’s growth journey and reinforces its long-term commitment to supporting India’s digital economy, national security, scientific research, and enterprise digitisation through secure, scalable, and intelligent infrastructure,” the company said.

According to the release, the proposed $1 billion investment program will focus on building a future-ready digital backbone, aligned with India’s AI, semiconductor, defence, space, and digital public infrastructure initiatives.

Key focus areas included - Development of hyperscale, edge, and AI-optimized data centers across major metros and emerging technology corridors, deployment of AI-native cloud platforms, designed from the ground up for machine learning, large language models (LLMs), and real-time analytics, establishment of high-density High Performance Computing (HPC) and GPU clusters, development of sovereign cloud and classified data environments for government, defense, and strategic institutions, and implementation of zero-trust cybersecurity architectures, AI-driven threat intelligence, and compliance automation.

The company further informed that the initial phase is anticipated to begin within FY 2026, pending regulatory approvals, with plans for a scalable expansion up to 800 MW over the long term in line with rising demand.

“This long-term investment plan underscores our unwavering commitment to developing intelligent, sovereign, and future-ready digital infrastructure for India. Through a phased approach and AI-native design, we seek to empower enterprises, foster innovation ecosystems, and align with national strategic priorities, all while delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders,” said Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech.

Blue Cloud Softech share price trend The small-cap IT stock has remained positive in the near-term despite weak market sentiments. The IT stock has gained 4.54% in the past five sessions and 5% in a month.

Zooming out further, the stock has declined by over 27.14% in six months and 43% in a year. However, Blue Cloud Softech share price has proven to be a multibagger stock, surging over 328% in the last five years.

Blue Cloud Softech share price is listed only on the BSE. The small-cap multibagger IT stock hit a 52-week high of ₹41.83 on February 7, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹14.95 on April 17, 2025.