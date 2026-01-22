Small-cap IT stock jumps 6% following stock market rebound. Do you own?

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price jumped 6% on Thursday, breaking its three-day losing run, following a rally in the Indian stock market today. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 6.57% to ₹18.49 apiece on the BSE.

Trading volumes in Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares were also higher. Around 8 lakh equity shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions changed hands on 22 January 2026.

The gains in Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares also came amid a rally in the broader Indian stock market today. The Sensex was trading over 200 points higher, while the Nifty 50 was above 25,200 level.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is a global technology company delivering AI-driven, scalable solutions across industries.

Last month, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ConnectM Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd, a specialist in automotive electronics and hardware systems, for the joint development of a semiconductor-based EdgeAI System-on-Chip (SoC) focused on next-generation automotive cybersecurity applications.

Under the terms of the MoU, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions will lead the architecture, design, and development of an advanced EdgeAI SoC platform, integrating real-time threat detection, intrusion prevention, and continuous security management capabilities.

“The MoU outlines a revenue-sharing model with an equal 50:50 split of net revenues generated from joint commercialization, after applicable costs and taxes. Subject to the execution of definitive agreements, the partnership is expected to generate a projected business volume of approximately $50 million over a five-year period from 2026 to 2030,” said Blue Cloud Softech Solutions in a regulatory filing.

The semiconductor solution is being purpose-built for deployment in Telematics Control Units (TCUs), Vehicle Control Units (VCUs), and other critical electronic modules used in electric, connected, and software-defined vehicles, it added.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Share Price History Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has fallen 28% in one month and has declined 44% in the past six months. The smallcap stock has plunged 58% in one year, while it has delivered multibagger returns of 262% in the past five years.