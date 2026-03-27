Small-cap IT stock shows resilience against stock market crash

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price gained over a percent in early trade on Friday after the company announced receipt of a work order. The small-cap stock rose as much as 1.81% to ₹20.20 apiece on the BSE. However, the stock succumbed the selling pressure later.

The rally in Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares came despite broader weakness in the Indian stock market today. The frontline indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, slumped over 1.5% each, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices dropped over 1.8% each.

The IT firm Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced that it received a work order from the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, for the supply, installation, and commissioning of AI-enabled high-performance computing infrastructure.

The order involves the deployment of Access Genie BluEdge AI Infrastructure including rack servers and GPU-powered high-performance workstations for the Central Analysis Team (CAT) of Telangana Police.

“The scope includes supply, installation, and commissioning of enterprise-grade servers and advanced computing systems designed to enhance data processing, analytics, and mission-critical operations within the department. The project is scheduled to be executed within 60 days from the date of the work order,” Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said in a regulatory filing on March 27.

The company believes that the project is expected to create a foundation for potential follow-on opportunities across law enforcement and public sector departments in areas such as AI analytics, cybersecurity, and managed digital infrastructure services.

“We see this as a strategic step toward expanding our presence across public sector digital transformation programs,” said Tejesh Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Share Price Performance Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has fallen over 11% in one month and has declined 8% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The smallcap stock has dropped 32% in six months, while it has gained 11% in one year. Over the past two years, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has plunged 30%, while it has delivered multibagger returns of 291% in five years.