Small-cap IT stock under bulls radar after this MoU with Konkan Railway. Details here

Small-cap multibagger IT stock: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price rose on Wednesday after the company signed a MoU with Konkan Railway Corporation on November 19.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price opened at ₹25.34 apiece in early morning session on Wednesday, as compared to closing price of ₹25.17 on Tuesday. The small-cap IT stock jumped 9% to an intraday high of ₹27.62, but the gains were short-lived as the share soon retreated and was trading flat.

However, the small-cap stock has given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by surging 341.23% in last five years.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions MoU with Konkan Railway Corporation In an exchange filing, the small-cap IT company announced that it has signed an MoU with Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) at Navi Mumbai.

According to the filing, this collaboration will facilitate the demonstration (PoC) and implementation of next-generation connectivity and entertainment solutions across three key railway stations: Madgaon, Ratnagiri, and Udupi.

Along with KRCL, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions will provide its innovative digital products as Value Added Services along 5G Network with internet back haul and at the selected stations.

This program is designed to significantly enhance the digital infrastructure available to passengers, delivering seamless connectivity, real-time information, and high-quality entertainment to enrich the travel experience, the company said.

“This partnership marks an exciting milestone in our journey to bring transformative digital solutions to India’s railway ecosystem. By joining hands with KRCL, we are not only enhancing the passenger experience through cutting-edge connectivity and entertainment but also setting new standards for innovation in transportation. We look forward to working together to create smarter, more connected railways that empower communities, drive economic growth, and showcase the true potential of technology," said Tejesh Kodali, Group Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited intend to scale up and commercialize these services across the railway network after the successful completion of the POC. The initiative will operate under a joint revenue-sharing model.

This collaboration reflects their mutual commitment to enhancing passenger connectivity, upgrading transport infrastructure, and introducing innovative digital experiences along the Konkan Railway route.