Small-cap IT stock edges higher following rebound in Indian stock market; here's why

Dev Information Technology share price jumped 4.5% during Friday's trading session after the company revealed it has secured a major work contract from RajCOMP Info Services Ltd., which is affiliated with the Government of Rajasthan. The global IT services firm has ongoing work contracts estimated at around ₹50 crores from various governmental organisations throughout India.

The company mentioned that the initiative, named “Portal Websites,” entails providing extensive IT/ITeS and software development services. The project's scope encompasses the enhancement of integrated web portals and applications to boost responsiveness and mobile compatibility across Government digital interfaces.

Essential outputs include development utilising the Adobe Experience Manager platform, along with related mobile application components.

Recently, the company secured substantial orders totaling around ₹4.4 crore from Alivus Lifesciences Limited. These successes signify DEVIT's expanding footprint in the enterprise technology sector and its proficiency in providing valuable IT solutions.

The agreement encompasses a major order of ₹3.60 crore for Microsoft Select Plus perpetual licenses. Although the licenses will be directly invoiced by the Licensing Solution Partner, DEVIT played a crucial advisory role in aligning Alivus Lifesciences’ IT infrastructure with the appropriate Microsoft licensing framework. This highlights DEVIT’s competency in managing intricate enterprise IT needs and assisting clients on their digital transformation paths.