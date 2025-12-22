Small-cap IT stock jumps after BSNL's 5G network deal. Details here

Small-cap stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions gained over 2% in intraday deals on Monday, December 22, following the announcement of successful completion and formal sign-off on a project with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Blue Cloud Softech share price hit the day's high of ₹24.87, up 2.34%, over its last closing price after the company, said, that it is pleased to announce the successful completion and formal sign-off of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Proof of Concept (POC) project with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) at the MINDI Exchange in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The company, in a filing today, said that in collaboration with Orange Business Services, Blue Cloud Softech has pioneered an enterprise-grade deployment of BSNL’s 5G FWA by implementing a first-of-its-kind Broadband Network Gateway (BNG)-based subscriber management framework.

"This innovative deployment positions BCSSL and Orange at the forefront of enterprise 5G FWA innovation in India, establishing a robust, standards-compliant foundation for BSNL’s next-generation broadband services and setting a benchmark for future nationwide deployments," the company said in a filing today.

The POC, executed in collaboration with BSNL, validated the deployment of 5G access network, core, radio, and customer premises equipment (CPE) under real-world field conditions. All planned test cases including throughput, latency, jitter, session setup, and connection stability were successfully executed and met the expected key performance indicators (KPIs), Blue Cloud Softech said.

The project was supervised and validated by BSNL technical teams, who formally signed off on the completion of the POC.

Blue Cloud Softech share price trend Blue Cloud Softech Solutions ended the day 0.91% higher at ₹24.52.

Despite today's gains, the small-cap IT stock has fared poorly in a year, shedding 50% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Meanwhile, in the last one year, the stock has lost 45%. Over the past three and five years, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has emerged as a multibagger, surging 269% and 309%, respectively.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.