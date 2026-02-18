Small-cap IT stock jumps over 6% after these AI data centre and acquisition updates

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price jumped over 6% on Wednesday, after the company informed that it secured national ISP licence to advance AI-driven data centres, Sovereign Cloud, and Digital Infrastructure. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 6.48% to ₹24.45 apiece on the BSE.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (Lol) from the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, for the grant of Unified License (Virtual Network Operator) ISP Category ‘A’ authorization for National Area Service.

This marks a key milestone in the company's strategy to build a nationwide next-generation digital and data-center-led infrastructure platform, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said in a regulatory filing on February 18.

This authorization, upon completion of regulatory requirements, will enable the company to provide internet services across India and strengthen its strategy to build an integrated digital infrastructure platform combining Al-native data centers, sovereign cloud, and secure connectivity, it added.

Board Meeting Blue Cloud Softech Solutions earlier announced the date of its board meeting to consider an acquisition proposal.

A meeting of its Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 20 February, to consider the proposal for acquisition of 100% equity stake in a company by way of share swap, subject to receipt of requisite statutory, regulatory and other approvals.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Share Price Performance Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has rallied 23% in one month, and has fallen 29% in six months. The small-cap stock has declined 20% in one year and has dropped 21% in two years. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 386% in five years and 660% over the past ten years.