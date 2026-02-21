Small-cap IT stock sets new board meeting date for proposed 100% acquisition via share swap

Small-cap IT stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions on Friday, 20 February announced the new board meeting date for the proposed 100% acquisition through share swap.

The company's Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on 23 February 2026 to consider a proposed acquisition of a 100% equity stake, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Earlier, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions informed the exchanges of the date of its board meeting to consider an acquisition proposal, scheduled for 20 February. The meeting, however, was adjourned.

“The adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors will now be held on Monday, February 23rd , 2026 at 4.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and evaluate the proposal for acquisition of 100% equity stake in a company by way of share swap,” the filing read.

The decision is subject to obtaining the necessary statutory, regulatory, and other approvals, including those from shareholders, stock exchanges, and relevant authorities, as applicable, according to the company.

It should be noted that the trading window for the securities for designated persons of the company and their immediate relatives remains closed until 48 hours after the outcome of the adjourned board meeting is announced.

Previous board meeting date On 17 February, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions informed the exchanges about the date of its board meeting to consider an acquisition proposal.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 20 February, to consider the proposal for the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in a company by way of share swap, subject to the receipt of requisite statutory, regulatory and other approvals," it said.

Blue Cloud Softech share price On Friday, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' share price closed 0.55% higher at ₹23.89 apiece on the BSE.

The company's share price has surged 23% in one month but has fallen 29% over six months. The small-cap stock has declined 20% in one year and dropped 21% in two years. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' stock price has yielded multibagger returns of 386% in five years and 660% over the past ten years, Mint reported on Wednesday, 18 February.

On Wednesday, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' share price increased by over 6% following the company's announcement of obtaining a national ISP license, which will support the growth of AI-powered data centres, Sovereign Cloud, and Digital Infrastructure. The small-cap stock rose as much as 6.48%, reaching ₹24.45 on the BSE.