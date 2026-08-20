Small-cap IT stock under ₹50 jumps following Indian stock market rebound

Small-cap IT stock under ₹50: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price surged as much as 1.16% on BSE in Thursday's trading session following rebound in the Indian stock market.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price opened at ₹22.45 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹22.39 on Wednesday. The small-cap stock touched an intraday high of ₹23.15 on 20 August.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty recovered in early trade on Thursday, supported by a rebound in global markets as softer US Treasury yields lifted risk appetite. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 504.32 points to 77,416.16 in early trading, snapping a four-day losing streak. Meanwhile, the 50-share NSE Nifty ended its seven-session decline, gaining 118.85 points to reach 24,198.55.

What's behind the rally? In an exchange filing dated 20 August, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement with the Global Council for Investment and Business for Africa (GCIB) and Afro Mobile SARL, a telecommunications and digital infrastructure company incorporated in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Under the Memorandum of Agreement dated August 7, 2026, and fully executed on August 19, 2026, the three parties have formed a strategic partnership to identify, structure, finance, develop, implement and operate telecommunications and digital infrastructure projects across Africa.

According to the filing, the partnership will focus on a wide range of initiatives, including national fibre-optic backbone networks, 4G and 5G mobile infrastructure, international connectivity through submarine cable landing stations and internet exchange points, as well as telecommunications towers and other passive infrastructure.

It will also cover digital public infrastructure such as digital identity systems, national interoperability platforms, e-governance and digital payment solutions. In addition, the framework includes satellite connectivity services, including VSAT and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) solutions, to support communications in remote areas and during emergencies, the filing said.

Within the partnership, BCSSL will serve as the Lead Technology and Digital Transformation Partner, taking charge of technology solution design and implementation, platform architecture, systems integration, and technology transfer.

The company will also spearhead technical coordination, financial structuring, and financing arrangements for projects developed under the framework. GCIB, as the Strategic Development and Investment Partner, will focus on engaging with governments and institutions while mobilising international investors and financing partners.

Meanwhile, Afro Mobile will act as the Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure Partner, supporting sector engagement, building relationships with telecom operators and regulators, fostering local partnerships, and strengthening capacity.

“Africa's digital transformation is one of the defining infrastructure opportunities of this decade. This partnership brings together GCIB's investment and institutional reach, Afro Mobile's telecommunications presence in West Africa and Blue Cloud's technology depth across AI, cloud, cybersecurity and telecom. We look forward to converting this framework into bankable projects that expand connectivity and digital public infrastructure across the continent,” said Chandrashekar Mudraganam, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited.

More to come..