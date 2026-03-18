Small-cap IT stock under ₹50 jumps 6% following rally in the Nifty IT index

Multibagger small-cap IT stock under ₹50 Blue Cloud Softech Solutions surged 6% on Thursday, March 18 following a rally in overall IT space and the broader Indian stock markets.

The Nifty IT index jumped over 4% in trade today on profit booking snapping its six-day losing run. All constituents in the IT pack were trading in the green, rising as much as 5%. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty also advanced around 1% each in trade today.

The small-cap stock soared as much as 6% to its day's high of ₹19.70.

Despite today's rise, the small-cap stock continues to trade well below its peak levels. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is still 48% lower than its 52-week high of ₹38, which was recorded in November 2025. Meanwhile, it had touched its 52-week low of ₹14.95 in April 2025.

Today's rise also stands in contrast to the stock’s weak performance over shorter time frames. Over the past one year, the stock has declined 6%. Moreover, it has fallen about 32% in the last six months, dropped 20% in the past three months, and slipped 18% in the last one month. However, the stock has delivered multibagger returns over the long term, gaining around 275% over the past five years.

Promoter activity in the company has drawn attention, with promoters raising their stake by 3.93% in December 2025 compared to September 2025 levels. The increase in ownership came at a time when the stock was under pressure, signalling promoter confidence during a phase of price weakness.

Blue Cloud AI push Last month, the small-cap IT firm announced an ambitious plan to invest $1 billion in building digital infrastructure, including the development of up to 800 MW of data centre capacity in multiple phases. The initiative is aimed at positioning Blue Cloud among India’s largest and most advanced digital infrastructure players, highlighting a strong long-term growth opportunity in the data centre space.

The company noted that the investment marks a key step in its expansion strategy and reflects its commitment to strengthening India’s digital ecosystem, including areas such as enterprise digitisation, research, and national security.

The proposed $1 billion programme will focus on creating a future-ready digital backbone aligned with India’s ambitions in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, defence, space, and digital public infrastructure.

As part of the plan, Blue Cloud intends to develop hyperscale and edge data centres, along with AI-optimised facilities across major cities and emerging technology hubs. The company is also looking to deploy AI-native cloud platforms designed for machine learning, large language models, and real-time analytics.

Additionally, the investment will support the establishment of high-density computing infrastructure, including HPC and GPU clusters, as well as the development of sovereign cloud environments for government and strategic use. The company also plans to implement advanced cybersecurity frameworks, including zero-trust architecture and AI-led threat intelligence systems.

Blue Cloud indicated that the first phase of the project is expected to commence in FY2026, subject to regulatory approvals, with a roadmap to scale capacity up to 800 MW over time in line with growing demand.