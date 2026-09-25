Small-cap IT stock under ₹50 jumps 17% as US subsidiary gets AI project worth ₹147 crore

Small-cap stock under ₹50 Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares jumped 17% on Friday, September 25, after the company announced that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Global Impx Inc. (GIX), had secured a US$15.5 million order, or approximately ₹147 crore, from IBM Cloud Inc. for AI infrastructure design, deployment and support services. The signed Statement of Work was received by the company on September 24, 2026.

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The international order covers the design, deployment, configuration, integration, testing and support of an AI infrastructure environment. The project is being executed in the US, with work already commencing on September 24. The fixed fee is payable against five project milestones.

The small-cap stock jumped as much as 17.2% to its day's high of ₹23.50 per share on BSE.

It is still 38% away from its 52-week high of ₹38, hit in November last year. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week high of ₹16.51 in January 2026. The stock has given strong returns in recent times. It gained 20% this week. Meanwhile, it has added 35 in 1 month, 10% in 3 months, 17% in 6 months, however, fell 21% in 1 year.

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Blue Cloud Softech wins IBM Cloud order: What does it involve? Under the engagement, GIX will build a scalable and secure infrastructure for AI and machine-learning workloads, covering model development, training, fine-tuning and inference. The project will include GPU compute clusters, high-performance storage and networking, AI/ML platforms and Kubernetes-based orchestration.

The work will also cover identity and access controls, network segmentation, encryption, monitoring, backup and disaster recovery. This will be followed by performance testing, documentation, knowledge transfer and production handover, along with a stabilisation and support period.

The project has defined service levels, including infrastructure and GPU availability of at least 99.5%, critical alerts within 15 minutes and responses to critical incidents within 30 minutes.

Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, said the order highlighted the company’s positioning in AI infrastructure.

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“AI is moving out of the lab and into production, and that move runs on infrastructure. Winning this mandate from IBM Cloud within three months of GIX joining Blue Cloud shows that our US platform can compete,” Kodali said.

The company said the order came within three months of GIX joining the Blue Cloud group and described it as an early payoff from the acquisition. GIX became a wholly owned US subsidiary of Blue Cloud in June 2026.

Blue Cloud Softech: US AI infrastructure business gets boost The company said the order was significant as enterprises were increasingly moving AI applications from pilot projects into production, creating demand for GPU infrastructure that can be designed, secured and operated at production standards. The engagement strengthens Blue Cloud’s AI infrastructure business in the US, its largest market.

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Vinod Babu Bollikonda, Managing Director and Group CEO, said the company had already started mobilising teams for the project.

“Our teams have already mobilised. We will deliver against clear milestones and service levels, including 99.5 per cent availability, and we aim to earn a long-term relationship with the client that extends well beyond this engagement,” Bollikonda said.

Blue Cloud Softech is an AI-first technology company headquartered in Hyderabad. It provides AI solutions and infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecom and 5G services, and healthcare technology to governments and enterprises through platforms including AccessGenie, Blura SAGA, BluHawk and BluHealth. The company reported consolidated revenue of ₹1,002 crore for FY 2025-26

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.