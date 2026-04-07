Small-cap IT stock under ₹50 jumps despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price surged by over 8% on Tuesday, April 7, following the announcement of a major strategic acquisition after the board meeting on April 06, 2026.
The company has sanctioned the purchase of Global Impx Inc for ₹372.81 crores via a preferential share issue, setting the stage for its expansion into AI-driven energy and digital infrastructure sectors.
The board of directors has greenlighted the acquisition of 100% of Global Impx Inc. (GIX), a US-based platform for energy and digital infrastructure, through a transaction involving entirely shares.
This acquisition represents a crucial strategic move in BCSSL’s transition into a technology-enabled infrastructure entity functioning at the intersection of AI, clean energy, and digital infrastructure.
The acquisition will lead to Global Impx Inc being fully owned by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions. ConnectM Technology Solutions Inc will obtain 16,00,00,000 shares, representing a 17.33% stake after the issuance, while AstraBridge Inc will acquire 1,00,00,000 shares, equating to a 1.08% stake post-issue.
Global Impx Inc, which was established on May 23, 2025, in Delaware, focuses on renewable energy assets, energy management solutions, and strategic project development. This acquisition grants Blue Cloud around 196.7 acres of adjacent land in Chhatrapur, Odisha, with IDCO approvals and nearby access to Gopalpur Port and NH-16.
The site is designated for a phased development of data centers and digital infrastructure, with plans to increase capacity from 5 MW to 25 MW and eventually to a maximum of 100 MW for hyperscale capabilities. With this acquisition, Blue Cloud intends to create a "Blue Energy" platform that integrates renewable energy generation, battery storage, microgrid systems, and AI-driven energy optimization technologies.
Vinod Babu Bollikonda, Managing Director, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said - “This acquisition represents a transformational step for Blue Cloud. As global infrastructure rapidly evolves toward AI-driven and energy-intensive ecosystems, we see a significant opportunity at the convergence of energy, data, and intelligent platforms. Through the integration of Global Impx, we are building a scalable platform that combines infrastructure assets, energy systems, and AI capabilities. This positions Blue Cloud to participate meaningfully in the next phase of global digital and energy transformation.”
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price today opened at ₹19.74 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹21.01 per share, and an intraday low of ₹19.73.
Over the last week, the stock increased by 10.81%. It has decreased by 6.28% over the past three months and has grown by 18.42% in the last year.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.