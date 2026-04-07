Small-cap IT stock under ₹50 jumps despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price surged by over 8% on Tuesday, April 7, following the announcement of a major strategic acquisition after the board meeting on April 06, 2026.
The company has sanctioned the purchase of Global Impx Inc for ₹372.81 crores via a preferential share issue, setting the stage for its expansion into AI-driven energy and digital infrastructure sectors.
The board of directors has greenlighted the acquisition of 100% of Global Impx Inc. (GIX), a US-based platform for energy and digital infrastructure, through a transaction involving entirely shares.
This acquisition represents a crucial strategic move in BCSSL’s transition into a technology-enabled infrastructure entity functioning at the intersection of AI, clean energy, and digital infrastructure.
The acquisition will lead to Global Impx Inc being fully owned by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions. ConnectM Technology Solutions Inc will obtain 16,00,00,000 shares, representing a 17.33% stake after the issuance, while AstraBridge Inc will acquire 1,00,00,000 shares, equating to a 1.08% stake post-issue.
Global Impx Inc, which was established on May 23, 2025, in Delaware, focuses on renewable energy assets, energy management solutions, and strategic project development. This acquisition grants Blue Cloud around 196.7 acres of adjacent land in Chhatrapur, Odisha, with IDCO approvals and nearby access to Gopalpur Port and NH-16.
The site is designated for a phased development of data centers and digital infrastructure, with plans to increase capacity from 5 MW to 25 MW and eventually to a maximum of 100 MW for hyperscale capabilities. With this acquisition, Blue Cloud intends to create a "Blue Energy" platform that integrates renewable energy generation, battery storage, microgrid systems, and AI-driven energy optimization technologies.
Vinod Babu Bollikonda, Managing Director, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said - “This acquisition represents a transformational step for Blue Cloud. As global infrastructure rapidly evolves toward AI-driven and energy-intensive ecosystems, we see a significant opportunity at the convergence of energy, data, and intelligent platforms. Through the integration of Global Impx, we are building a scalable platform that combines infrastructure assets, energy systems, and AI capabilities. This positions Blue Cloud to participate meaningfully in the next phase of global digital and energy transformation.”
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price today opened at ₹19.74 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹21.01 per share, and an intraday low of ₹19.73.
Over the last week, the stock increased by 10.81%. It has decreased by 6.28% over the past three months and has grown by 18.42% in the last year.
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