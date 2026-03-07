Small-cap jewellery stock declares ₹350 crore fund raise through issuance of fresh shares, raises authorised capital

Small-cap jewellery stock Motisons Jewellers will remain in focus on Monday, March 9, after the company declared plans to raise ₹350 crore in funds through the issuance of fresh shares and an increase in authorised capital.

On Friday, jewellery stock ended the session 1.91%, closed at ₹14.41 apiece on NSE.

In an exchange filing, Motisons Jewellers informed that the board considered and approved raising of ₹350 crore funds through the issuance of fresh shares via preferential allotment, rights issue or private placement, including a Qualified Institutions Placement or any other permissible mode or combinations thereof.

The company further said that the board also approved increasing the authorised share capital of the company from ₹125 crore to ₹132 crore.

“Increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from existing Rs. 125,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred and Twenty Five Crores Only) comprising of Rs. 115,00,00,000/- Equity share capital divided into 115,00,00,000 (One Hundred and Fifteen Crores Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each and Rs. 10,00,00,000 (Rupees Ten crores only) Preference Share Capital divided into 1,00,00,000 (One Crore Only) Preference Shares of Rs.10/- each to Rs.132,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred and Thirty Two Crores Only) comprising of Rs. 122,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred and Twenty Two Crores only) Equity share capital divided into 122,00,00,000 (One Hundred and Twenty Two Crores only) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each and Rs. 10,00,00,000 (Rupees Ten crores only) Preference Share Capital divided into 1,00,00,000 (One Crore Only) Preference Shares of Rs.10/- each,” the company said in the filing.

According to the filing, Aryaman Financial Services Limited (Merchant Banker) has been appointed as book running lead manager to the QIP.

Motisons Jewellers Q3 results 2026 highlights Motisons Jewellers reported a 69.54% year-on-year surge in net profit to ₹25.94 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, compared with ₹15.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of December 2024.

The company’s revenue also grew 20.14% to ₹174.56 crore during the quarter, up from ₹145.30 crore in the same period last year.

In the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the company received ₹510 lakh from warrant holders. Of this amount, ₹507.29 lakh has already been utilised in accordance with the approved objectives linked to the conversion of the warrants, while the remaining ₹2.71 lakh is yet to be deployed.

Following the receipt of the full payment for the warrants, the company issued and allotted 40,00,000 equity shares corresponding to the share warrants.

The stock has delivered mixed performance across different time frames, gaining 2.24% in a single day and rising 33.01% over the past five days, while advancing 21.39% over a month.

Motisons Jewellers share price trend The jewellery stock has largely remained under pressure in the near term by shedding over 6.64% in a week and nearly 1% in terms of year-to-date.

However, the Motisons Jewellers share price has delivered over 7.34% returns in a month, however, has declined 22% in a year.