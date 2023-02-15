BSE listed Manaksia shares have been in uptrend after ushering in new year 2023. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹77 to ₹144, delivering to the tune of 85 per cent in this time. In fact, the stock has delivered 85 per cent in last one month as it remained sideways to positive for first fortnight in January 2023. After rallying over 85 per cent in last one month, this small-cap metal stock has reported strong Q3FY23 results.

In Q3FY23, standalone total income of this small-cap metal company stands at ₹34.38 crore, which is around 365 per cent higher from its standalone total income of ₹7.41 crore in October to December quarter in previous financial year. On quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the metal company has registered 70 per cent rise in standalone total income against its Q2FY23 standalone income of ₹20.24 crore.

The metal company has reported standalone net profit of ₹6.20 crore in October to December 2022 quarter against loss of ₹27 lakh in same quarter in previous fiscal. On QoQ basis, the company has reported rise in standalone net profit from ₹65.25 lakh in Q2FY23 to ₹6.20 crore standalone net profit in Q3FY23, logging around 850 per cent QoQ rise in standalone net profit.

The metal company had reported standalone comprehensive loss of near ₹27 lakh in Q3FY22 which now stands at ₹6.20 crore in third quarter of current fiscal. On QoQ basis, company's standalone comprehensive income has risen from ₹ ₹65.79 lakh in Q2FY23 to ₹6.20 crore in Q3FY23.

In last five sessions, this small-cap metal stock has risen more than 10 per cent. In last one month, this small-cap stock has surged from around ₹77 to ₹144 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 85 per cent in this time. The stock has delivered around 90 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year. In last 5 years, this metal stock has given 130 per cent return to its long term positional shareholders.

The small-cap stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. On NSE, its current trade volume stands at 6.41 lakh and around two and half hour trade is still left on Wednesday session.

Its 52-week low on NSE is ₹64.50 apiece whereas its 52-week high on NSE is ₹156.40 per share.