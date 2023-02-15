Small-cap metal stock reports strong Q3 results after rallying 85% in one month

BSE listed Manaksia shares have been in uptrend after ushering in new year 2023. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹77 to ₹144, delivering to the tune of 85 per cent in this time. In fact, the stock has delivered 85 per cent in last one month as it remained sideways to positive for first fortnight in January 2023. After rallying over 85 per cent in last one month, this small-cap metal stock has reported strong Q3FY23 results.

