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Small, mid-cap valuations cool but froth remains

Mayur Bhalerao
4 min read10 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The BSE SmallCap Index is still down about 8.2% from its September 2024 peak, while the BSE MidCap Index has declined 7.7%.
The BSE SmallCap Index is still down about 8.2% from its September 2024 peak, while the BSE MidCap Index has declined 7.7%.(Mint)
Summary

The West Asia war-led correction reduced some excesses, but valuations have turned expensive again.

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MUMBAI : Despite recovering from their March lows, small- and mid-cap stocks continue to trade at elevated valuations, indicating that the correction has not eliminated froth, even as the West Asia war continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

MUMBAI : Despite recovering from their March lows, small- and mid-cap stocks continue to trade at elevated valuations, indicating that the correction has not eliminated froth, even as the West Asia war continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

A Mint analysis of 3,756 BSE-listed companies shows that valuation excesses began correcting from the September 2024 peak, even before the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on 27 February 2026.

A Mint analysis of 3,756 BSE-listed companies shows that valuation excesses began correcting from the September 2024 peak, even before the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on 27 February 2026.

The war-led correction deepened the reset, but the recovery since March has pushed several stocks back into expensive zones.

For investors, this means stock selection may matter more than simply buying the dip.

Also Read | Is the Indian stock market close to a bottom?

During the September 2024 high, 16.8% of the BSE-listed companies analysed by Mint were trading at 80 times earnings or more. This share fell to 10.7% before the West Asia escalation and further to 9.2% by March-end. In June so far, it has climbed back to 12.7%.

The same trend is visible in the broader expensive basket. The share of companies trading above 40 times earnings fell from 35.6% at the peak to 21.7% by March-end, before rising again to 27.3% by June.

It shows that the correction reduced some froth, but parts of the market have turned expensive again, even as sentiment remains weak.

Index moves also underline this trajectory. The BSE SmallCap Index is still down about 8.2% from its September 2024 peak, while the BSE MidCap Index has declined 7.7%. But from the March-end lows, the small-cap index has gained 23%, while the mid-cap index has risen 14.2%, showing that investors have bought into the fall.

Small-caps see sharper reset

Small-cap stocks have seen the clearest valuation cooling. At the peak, 36.2% of BSE SmallCap companies were trading above 40 times earnings, which fell sharply to 21.6% by March-end.

However, the valuations are inching up again. As of 5 June, 27.6% of small-cap companies were trading at 40 times earnings or more.

The improvement is more visible in the reasonable valuation zone. The share of small-cap companies trading between 10 and 25 times earnings rose from 19.3% at the peak to 28.4% by March-end, before easing slightly to 27.1% by 5 June.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Markets slip as oil, monsoon worries weigh

“The current market weakness is offering valuation comfort and building a base for the next structural bull run. Right now, the market is filled with negative macro news—elevated oil prices, inflation worries, weak monsoon forecasts, Middle East conflict, etc.—enough to scare retail investors. But markets are always forward-looking,” said Prasenjit Paul, Sebi-registered fund manager at 129 Wealth and research analyst at Paul Asset.

Paul said investors with a one- to two-year horizon should use market weakness to gradually increase allocation in selective stocks that have shown resilience. “Action during market weakness decides the quantum of wealth one can generate in the upcoming bull run,” he said.

Mid-caps remain stretched

Meanwhile, mid-caps remain more expensive than small-caps despite the correction. At the September 2024 peak, nearly 61.8% of BSE MidCap companies were trading at 40 times earnings or more. By March-end, the share fell to 43.2%, but by June it again moved up to nearly 49%.

The comfort in mid-caps is also limited in the lower valuation bands. The share of mid-cap companies trading between 10 and 25 times earnings rose from 12.9% at the September peak to 18% by March-end, but eased to 17.3% by 5 June. This shows that the valuation reset in mid-caps has been shallower than in small-caps.

Paul said investors should not focus only on stocks that have corrected the most. Instead, they should look for companies that have held up well despite broader market weakness.

“Investors should increase allocation in selective mid-caps and small-caps that are performing strongly and remain insulated from broader market weakness. Instead of focusing on companies that corrected the most, investors should focus on stocks that did not correct much despite peers’ corrections,” he said.

Also Read | Oil prices ease as Israel, Iran agree to halt attacks

Large-caps offer better comfort

Large-caps offer relatively better valuation comfort. At the September 2024 peak, 54.2% of BSE LargeCap companies were trading at 40 times earnings or more. By March-end, this share fell to 43.7%. As of June, this share rose to 45.7%, but remained well below the peak.

The share of large-cap companies trading in the 10-25 times earnings band also improved, rising from 17% at the September peak to 26.6% by 5 June. This suggests large-caps may offer a better risk-reward balance for investors looking to add equity exposure after the correction.

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Meet the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSmall, mid-cap valuations cool but froth remains

Small, mid-cap valuations cool but froth remains

Mayur Bhalerao
4 min read10 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The BSE SmallCap Index is still down about 8.2% from its September 2024 peak, while the BSE MidCap Index has declined 7.7%.
The BSE SmallCap Index is still down about 8.2% from its September 2024 peak, while the BSE MidCap Index has declined 7.7%.(Mint)
Summary

The West Asia war-led correction reduced some excesses, but valuations have turned expensive again.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Despite recovering from their March lows, small- and mid-cap stocks continue to trade at elevated valuations, indicating that the correction has not eliminated froth, even as the West Asia war continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

MUMBAI : Despite recovering from their March lows, small- and mid-cap stocks continue to trade at elevated valuations, indicating that the correction has not eliminated froth, even as the West Asia war continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

A Mint analysis of 3,756 BSE-listed companies shows that valuation excesses began correcting from the September 2024 peak, even before the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on 27 February 2026.

A Mint analysis of 3,756 BSE-listed companies shows that valuation excesses began correcting from the September 2024 peak, even before the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on 27 February 2026.

The war-led correction deepened the reset, but the recovery since March has pushed several stocks back into expensive zones.

For investors, this means stock selection may matter more than simply buying the dip.

Also Read | Is the Indian stock market close to a bottom?

During the September 2024 high, 16.8% of the BSE-listed companies analysed by Mint were trading at 80 times earnings or more. This share fell to 10.7% before the West Asia escalation and further to 9.2% by March-end. In June so far, it has climbed back to 12.7%.

The same trend is visible in the broader expensive basket. The share of companies trading above 40 times earnings fell from 35.6% at the peak to 21.7% by March-end, before rising again to 27.3% by June.

It shows that the correction reduced some froth, but parts of the market have turned expensive again, even as sentiment remains weak.

Index moves also underline this trajectory. The BSE SmallCap Index is still down about 8.2% from its September 2024 peak, while the BSE MidCap Index has declined 7.7%. But from the March-end lows, the small-cap index has gained 23%, while the mid-cap index has risen 14.2%, showing that investors have bought into the fall.

Small-caps see sharper reset

Small-cap stocks have seen the clearest valuation cooling. At the peak, 36.2% of BSE SmallCap companies were trading above 40 times earnings, which fell sharply to 21.6% by March-end.

However, the valuations are inching up again. As of 5 June, 27.6% of small-cap companies were trading at 40 times earnings or more.

The improvement is more visible in the reasonable valuation zone. The share of small-cap companies trading between 10 and 25 times earnings rose from 19.3% at the peak to 28.4% by March-end, before easing slightly to 27.1% by 5 June.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Markets slip as oil, monsoon worries weigh

“The current market weakness is offering valuation comfort and building a base for the next structural bull run. Right now, the market is filled with negative macro news—elevated oil prices, inflation worries, weak monsoon forecasts, Middle East conflict, etc.—enough to scare retail investors. But markets are always forward-looking,” said Prasenjit Paul, Sebi-registered fund manager at 129 Wealth and research analyst at Paul Asset.

Paul said investors with a one- to two-year horizon should use market weakness to gradually increase allocation in selective stocks that have shown resilience. “Action during market weakness decides the quantum of wealth one can generate in the upcoming bull run,” he said.

Mid-caps remain stretched

Meanwhile, mid-caps remain more expensive than small-caps despite the correction. At the September 2024 peak, nearly 61.8% of BSE MidCap companies were trading at 40 times earnings or more. By March-end, the share fell to 43.2%, but by June it again moved up to nearly 49%.

The comfort in mid-caps is also limited in the lower valuation bands. The share of mid-cap companies trading between 10 and 25 times earnings rose from 12.9% at the September peak to 18% by March-end, but eased to 17.3% by 5 June. This shows that the valuation reset in mid-caps has been shallower than in small-caps.

Paul said investors should not focus only on stocks that have corrected the most. Instead, they should look for companies that have held up well despite broader market weakness.

“Investors should increase allocation in selective mid-caps and small-caps that are performing strongly and remain insulated from broader market weakness. Instead of focusing on companies that corrected the most, investors should focus on stocks that did not correct much despite peers’ corrections,” he said.

Also Read | Oil prices ease as Israel, Iran agree to halt attacks

Large-caps offer better comfort

Large-caps offer relatively better valuation comfort. At the September 2024 peak, 54.2% of BSE LargeCap companies were trading at 40 times earnings or more. By March-end, this share fell to 43.7%. As of June, this share rose to 45.7%, but remained well below the peak.

The share of large-cap companies trading in the 10-25 times earnings band also improved, rising from 17% at the September peak to 26.6% by 5 June. This suggests large-caps may offer a better risk-reward balance for investors looking to add equity exposure after the correction.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSmall, mid-cap valuations cool but froth remains
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