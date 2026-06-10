Small, mid-cap valuations cool but froth remains

MUMBAI : Despite recovering from their March lows, small- and mid-cap stocks continue to trade at elevated valuations, indicating that the correction has not eliminated froth, even as the West Asia war continues to weigh on investor sentiment.
MUMBAI : Despite recovering from their March lows, small- and mid-cap stocks continue to trade at elevated valuations, indicating that the correction has not eliminated froth, even as the West Asia war continues to weigh on investor sentiment.
A Mint analysis of 3,756 BSE-listed companies shows that valuation excesses began correcting from the September 2024 peak, even before the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on 27 February 2026.
A Mint analysis of 3,756 BSE-listed companies shows that valuation excesses began correcting from the September 2024 peak, even before the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on 27 February 2026.
The war-led correction deepened the reset, but the recovery since March has pushed several stocks back into expensive zones.
For investors, this means stock selection may matter more than simply buying the dip.
During the September 2024 high, 16.8% of the BSE-listed companies analysed by Mint were trading at 80 times earnings or more. This share fell to 10.7% before the West Asia escalation and further to 9.2% by March-end. In June so far, it has climbed back to 12.7%.
The same trend is visible in the broader expensive basket. The share of companies trading above 40 times earnings fell from 35.6% at the peak to 21.7% by March-end, before rising again to 27.3% by June.
It shows that the correction reduced some froth, but parts of the market have turned expensive again, even as sentiment remains weak.
Index moves also underline this trajectory. The BSE SmallCap Index is still down about 8.2% from its September 2024 peak, while the BSE MidCap Index has declined 7.7%. But from the March-end lows, the small-cap index has gained 23%, while the mid-cap index has risen 14.2%, showing that investors have bought into the fall.
Small-caps see sharper reset
Small-cap stocks have seen the clearest valuation cooling. At the peak, 36.2% of BSE SmallCap companies were trading above 40 times earnings, which fell sharply to 21.6% by March-end.
However, the valuations are inching up again. As of 5 June, 27.6% of small-cap companies were trading at 40 times earnings or more.
The improvement is more visible in the reasonable valuation zone. The share of small-cap companies trading between 10 and 25 times earnings rose from 19.3% at the peak to 28.4% by March-end, before easing slightly to 27.1% by 5 June.
“The current market weakness is offering valuation comfort and building a base for the next structural bull run. Right now, the market is filled with negative macro news—elevated oil prices, inflation worries, weak monsoon forecasts, Middle East conflict, etc.—enough to scare retail investors. But markets are always forward-looking,” said Prasenjit Paul, Sebi-registered fund manager at 129 Wealth and research analyst at Paul Asset.
Paul said investors with a one- to two-year horizon should use market weakness to gradually increase allocation in selective stocks that have shown resilience. “Action during market weakness decides the quantum of wealth one can generate in the upcoming bull run,” he said.
Mid-caps remain stretched
Meanwhile, mid-caps remain more expensive than small-caps despite the correction. At the September 2024 peak, nearly 61.8% of BSE MidCap companies were trading at 40 times earnings or more. By March-end, the share fell to 43.2%, but by June it again moved up to nearly 49%.
The comfort in mid-caps is also limited in the lower valuation bands. The share of mid-cap companies trading between 10 and 25 times earnings rose from 12.9% at the September peak to 18% by March-end, but eased to 17.3% by 5 June. This shows that the valuation reset in mid-caps has been shallower than in small-caps.
Paul said investors should not focus only on stocks that have corrected the most. Instead, they should look for companies that have held up well despite broader market weakness.
“Investors should increase allocation in selective mid-caps and small-caps that are performing strongly and remain insulated from broader market weakness. Instead of focusing on companies that corrected the most, investors should focus on stocks that did not correct much despite peers’ corrections,” he said.
Large-caps offer better comfort
Large-caps offer relatively better valuation comfort. At the September 2024 peak, 54.2% of BSE LargeCap companies were trading at 40 times earnings or more. By March-end, this share fell to 43.7%. As of June, this share rose to 45.7%, but remained well below the peak.
The share of large-cap companies trading in the 10-25 times earnings band also improved, rising from 17% at the September peak to 26.6% by 5 June. This suggests large-caps may offer a better risk-reward balance for investors looking to add equity exposure after the correction.