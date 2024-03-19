Smallcap, Midcap indices: 4 reasons why J.P. Morgan sees 5%-10% further downside risk
Stock market today- The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 Index declined 1.24% and 1.19% respectively on Tuesday. J.P. Morgan said that the volatility could persist in near-term and believe there could be 5%-10% further downside risk in the small-cap and mid-cap indices.
The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 index ended 1.19-1.24% lower on Tuesday, as correction in mid cap and small cap stocks continued.
