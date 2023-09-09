comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.55 -0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 240.35 2.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 583.45 0.72%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,624.05 0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.15 2.02%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Smallcap, midcap indices up over 30% so far in 2023, nearly 100 stocks in green; What's fueling the rally?
Back

The domestic market posted their best week in over two months supported by positive macroeconomic data, while sustained buying by domestic investors and the possibility of a pause in rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve added to the rally, despite a poor monsoon, a strong US dollar, higher bond yields and a surge in crude oil prices.

In this week, the Nifty50 gained 1.97 per cent or 384.7 points to close at 19,820, while BSE Sensex added 1.85 per cent or 1,211.75 points to close at 66,598.91.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 and Sensex indexes recovered around 3 per cent from the near two-month lows hit late August after data showed that India's first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 7.8 per cent, the fastest in a year.

Small- and mid-cap stocks extended their record run and yet again outperformed the benchmark indexes, rising 0.6 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. They are up 32 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, so far this year, outperforming the 9 per cent gains in blue-chip indexes.

On Friday, September 8, the BSE Midcap index closed with a strong gain of 0.92 per cent at 32,672 after hitting its fresh record high of 32,692.74 during the session. The BSE Smallcap index also hit its fresh record high of 38,369.21 during the session but ended at 38,266.53, up 0.43 per cent.

MORE TO COME…

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 06:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App