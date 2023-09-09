Smallcap, midcap indices up over 30% so far in 2023, nearly 100 stocks in green; What's fueling the rally?1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Smallcap and midcap stocks are up 32 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, so far this year, outperforming the 9 per cent gains in blue-chip indexes.
The domestic market posted their best week in over two months supported by positive macroeconomic data, while sustained buying by domestic investors and the possibility of a pause in rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve added to the rally, despite a poor monsoon, a strong US dollar, higher bond yields and a surge in crude oil prices.
