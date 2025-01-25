Markets
The retail investor bloodbath in smids might just be the beginning
Summary
- The recent correction in smallcap and midcap indices from their record highs four months ago masks a bigger pain for small retail investors.
The recent correction in indices comprising small and mid-size companies (smids) may not be the end of the bloodbath for retail investors, with industry veterans pointing out that these stocks remain expensive.
