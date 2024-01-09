Smallcap, midcap stocks surge: CLSA urges caution amidst stretched valuations, remains selective
The smallcap and midcap companies dominated headlines in 2023, surging by 44.6% and 49.1% over the year, respectively, marking one of the best annual performances for Smids. The Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices scaled record highs this week.
The Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a remarkable rally in the year 2023, with both the benchmarks gaining around 20% each. However, the real action unfolded in the broader markets where the midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the frontliners by a huge margin.
