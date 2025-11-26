Small-cap multibagger defence stock jumps on receipt of order from Ministry of Defence. Do you own?

Zen Technologies share price rallied over 3% after the company announced receipt of order from the Ministry of Defence. The small-cap defence stock gained as much as 3.27% to ₹1,443.05 apiece on the BSE.

Zen Technologies said it has been awarded a major contract from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, totalling ₹108 crore (including GST) for tank crew gunnery training simulators. The order will be executed within a year.

“A TERI study showed that just 15% penetration of crew gunnery simulators saves ₹1,123 crore annually for our armed forces — that’s an 18:1 return on investment of ₹61 crore. These aren’t just training tools; they’re force multipliers that free up resources for more capability building,” said Ashok Atluri, Chairman and Managing Director, Zen Technologies.

This procurement is a direct outcome of the Ministry of Defence's Simulation Framework released in September 2021, which recognized simulation-based training as a strategic priority for force modernization.

Zen Technologies’ consolidated order book as on 30 September 2025 stood at ₹675.04 crore.

Zen Technologies Share Price Performance Zen Technologies share price has gained just 1% in one month, but the smallcap stock has fallen 6% in three months, and has declined 25% in six months. The defence stock has dropped 43% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and has fallen 22% in the past one year.

Zen Technologies share price has jumped 86% in two years, and has delivered multibagger returns of 1,705% in the past five years.

At 10:35 AM, Zen Technologies share price was trading 1.20% higher at ₹1,414.00 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.