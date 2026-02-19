Mint Market
Small-cap multibagger stock BL Kashyap jumps 9% on ₹300-crore order win

B L Kashyap and Sons shares surged 9% on February 19 after securing a 300 crore order for a housing project in Greater Noida, enhancing its residential sector presence. The company also reported a 965.8% profit increase for Q3 FY26, reaching 11.83 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published19 Feb 2026, 09:49 AM IST
B L Kashyap and Sons shares surged 9% on February 19 after securing a ₹300 crore orde(Pixabay)

B L Kashyap and Sons share price saw a significant surge in its share price on Thursday, February 19, rising by as much as 9% following the announcement of a new order valued at 300 crore from CRC Greens.

The project, which involves the construction and supervision of civil and structural works for a group housing project in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is expected to be completed over approximately 42 months.

This new order not only adds to the company's existing order book but also enhances its foothold in the residential construction sector.

B L Kashyap & Sons stands as one of India’s premier construction and infrastructure development companies, with a formidable presence across the nation.

B L Kashyap and Sons reported a remarkable consolidated net profit surge of 965.8%, reaching 11.83 crore for Q3 FY26, compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.

This impressive growth came alongside a 33.9% increase in revenue from operations, which climbed to 323.87 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Q3 FY25.

(more to come)

