Small-cap multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 19th straight session. Do you own?

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price was locked in the upper circuit for the nineteenth straight session on Monday. The small-cap stock rose 2% to hit the upper circuit limit of ₹35.45 apiece on the BSE.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares have hit the upper circuit in 34 out of the past 38 trading sessions.

The gains in Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price today comes after the company announced its expansion in Europe with the launch of its new office in Grenoble, France.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has operations in the UK, US, UAE, Israel, France, Tanzania, Singapore and India.

“This expansion enhances the company's ability to deliver localized support and advanced digital services across critical sectors including cybersecurity, national security, defence, healthcare, media, education, finance, and secure communications,” Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said in a regulatory filing on July 6.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is a global technology firm specializing in AI, cloud computing, enterprise software, cybersecurity, and secure communications.

Meanwhile, the company had earlier announced the date for its Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to approve the special resolution for the acquisition of global technology firm AIS Anywhere.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions EGM will be held on 10 July 2025, through a Video Conference.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Share Price Performance Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has gained 45% in one month, and 111% in the past three months. The smallcap stock has fallen 28% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it is down 68% in one year. However, Blue Cloud share price has delivered multibagger returns of 491% in the past five years.

At 11:50 AM, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price was still locked in at 2% upper circuit of ₹35.45 apiece on the BSE.

