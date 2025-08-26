Small-cap multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 48 days in a row. Do you own?

Small-cap multibagger stock: Colab Platforms' share price will be in focus of the stock market investors on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, as the stock has consistently hit the upper circuit for the last 48 market sessions on the Indian stock market.

As per the BSE data, the shares of Colab Platforms have an upper price band of ₹77.91 apiece, with a price tolerance band of 2%.

Colab Platforms is an Indian company which operates in information technology (IT) related services. The company's principal business activity is to work on computer hardware and software processing, along with trading in sharesandsecurities.

Colab Platforms Share Price Trend Colab Platforms' share price closed 1.99% higher at ₹76.39 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹74.90 at the previous market session.

The company shares hit an intraday high of ₹76.39 on Monday, according to the BSE data. The shares have hit their upper circuit levels for the last 48 days in a row on the Indian stock markets

Shares of the Colab Platforms have given stock market investors more than 6,908% returns on their investments since their listing on the Indian stock market in April 2021. In the last one-year period, the stock has gained over 839%.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company shares have gained 394.43% in 2025 and are trading more than 138% in the last six months.

The shares are up 45.48% over the last one-month period, and have surged more than 8% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Shares of the company have hit their 52-week high level at ₹76.39 on Monday, 25 August 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹5.42 on 7 October 2024, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹1,558.36 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 25 August 2025.

