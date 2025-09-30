Small-cap multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 73 days in a row; do you own?

Small-cap multibagger stock Colab Platforms were trading 2 per cent up, hitting upper circuit for 73rd day in a row on Tuesday. The small-cap stock touched an intraday high to ₹125.14 on September 30.

The multibagger stock has given significant returns despite weak market sentiments. The stock rose as much as 51 per cent in a month and 29 per cent in six months.

The small-cap stock has given multibagger returns in just one year by soaring 842 per cent. In fact, in terms of year-to-date (YTD), the scrip has continued to gain over 300 per cent.

What's behind the rally? On September 27, the company held its 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to discuss general business updates.

“The 36th Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the Members of Colab Platforms Limited (“the Company”) was held on Saturday, 27th September 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (‘VC’)/Other Audio-Visual Means (‘OAVM’). The AGM was held in compliance with the applicable general circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (“MCA”), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”), applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder,” the company said in an exchange filing.

On September 17, Colab Platforms announced that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RRP Drones Innovation Private Limited to collaborate for designing, development, and deployment of all weather, autonomous AI-powered aerial surveillance drones to be used in Agriculture, industrial sites, law enforcement Energy & Infrastructure, Border Patrol and Defence sector.

The proposed partnership aims to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the development, manufacturing, and deployment of AI-powered autonomous drones with applications spanning Border Security surveillance, Industrial sites, Law Enforcement, Agriculture & Environment Protection.

“This partnership represents Colab’s entry into a strategic new frontier. Drone technology is at the intersection of AI, robotics, and national priorities like security and agri-productivity. Through this collaboration, Colab aims to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by tapping into a governments upported, high-CAGR sector," said Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms.

