Small-cap multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 76 straight sessions. Details here

A small-cap multibagger stock has been on an upper circuit-hitting spree for 76 consecutive sessions. The stock — Colab Platforms — hit a fresh record high in intraday trade on Monday, October 6, and has delivered a massive return of nearly 760 per cent so far this year.

Colab Platforms, according to an exchange filing, is a diversified technology, sports and digital ventures company focused on building integrated ecosystems spanning esports, physical sports infrastructure, Sporting events, influencer collaborations, and digital content delivery.

On October 1 this year, Colab Platforms announced plans for expansion into the tech intelligence space, encompassing artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), blockchain technology, data centres and global capacity centre (GCC) tech services.

According to an exchange filing, Colab will leverage its ₹5 crore accelerator program to accelerate entry by investing in promising ventures, forming strategic joint ventures, and pursuing acquisitions that strengthen its expertise across AI, Blockchain, and GCC services.

Surging higher The small-cap stock has been in the green since June 18 this year, and October 6 marks the 76th consecutive session in which the stock has remained in the green, hitting its upper circuit, with a cumulative gain of 417 per cent in the period.

Colab Platforms shares have delivered massive returns of over 12,000 per cent over the last five years, while the stock has jumped over 2,100 per cent in the last year. Year-to-date, the stock has gained nearly 760 per cent.

On a monthly scale, the stock has been rising since July this year. In fact, since November 2024, the stock ended in the red for only two months- May and June 2025.

So far, the stock has undergone two splits — the first on March 19, 2024, in a 1:5 ratio, and the second on May 21, 2025, in a 1:2 ratio.

