Small-cap multibagger stock jumps after this acquisition update

Hazoor Multi Projects share price rallied over 3% on Wednesday amid strong buying interest. The small-cap stock surged as much as 3.42% to ₹25.96 apiece on the BSE.

The uptick in Hazoor Multi Projects share price came amid a broader rally in the Indian stock market today. Benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — advanced over 2% each, while broader markets outperformed. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 3%, and the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 2.6%.

Hazoor Multi Projects informed that it has taken steps regarding its investment in optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) of its wholly owned subsidiary, Square Port Shipyard Private Limited. The company had earlier announced the conversion of these OCDs into equity shares of the subsidiary.

In continuation of this development, the company stated that, in its capacity as an investor, it has approved an extension of the tenure of 0.01% OCDs aggregating to ₹25 crore by one year — from April 9, 2026, to April 9, 2027.

Additionally, the company has approved a modification in the existing security structure, involving a property located at Navase in Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra. This is subject to the creation and registration of charge over the said property to the company’s satisfaction, along with the completion of necessary statutory filings.

Hazoor Multi Projects Share Price Performance Hazoor Multi Projects share price has declined 20% in one month, and has fallen 30% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, the smallcap stock has dropped 35%, while it has plunged 43% in one year.

However, Hazoor Multi Projects share price has delivered multibagger returns of 8,487% in five years, and a staggering 11,100% return in 10 years.