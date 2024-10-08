Small-cap multibagger stock: Hi-Tech Pipes QIP opens. Floor price, other details of ₹600 crore offer

  • Multibagger stock: Hi-Tech Pipes has launched QIP at a floor price of 194.98 apiece, 2060% lower than the current Hi-Tech Pipes share price

Asit Manohar
Updated8 Oct 2024, 02:55 PM IST
Trade Now
Multibagger stock: This small-cap stock has risen nearly 70% in YTD, 135% in one year, and 1,200% in five years.
Multibagger stock: This small-cap stock has risen nearly 70% in YTD, 135% in one year, and 1,200% in five years.(Photo: Mint)

Hi-Tech Pipes news: The steel pipes maker company Hi-Tech Pipes Limited launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) worth 600 crore on Monday, 7th September 2024. Hi-Tech Pipes QIP was launched at a floor price of 194.98 apiece, around 2.60% lower than the current Hi-Tech Pipes share price of 200 per share. In an exchange filing on Monday, the small-cap multibagger stock informed us about the launch of the QIP offer at a floor price of 194.98 apiece. The company board had already approved the QIP proposal not exceeding 600 crore in its meeting on 19th August 2024.

Hi-Tech Pipes QIP news

The small-cap stock informed the Indian stock market about the QIP launch saying, "We wish to inform you that subsequent to the approval accorded by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"), at its meeting held on August 19, 2024, and the special resolution passed by the shareholders' of the Company in the fortieth Annual General Meeting held on September 21, 2024, the Fund Raising Committee (the "Committee") has, at its meeting held today i.e. October 7, 2024, inter alia, passed resolutions for the following: a) Approved and adopted the preliminary placement document dated October 7, 2024, together with the application form in connection with the Issue ("Preliminary Placement Document"); b) Authorized the opening of the Issue today, i.e. October 7, 2024; and c) Approved the floor price for the Issue, being 194.98 per Equity Share ("Floor Price"), based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations."

On Hi-Tech Pipes date, the multibagger stock said, "We further wish to inform you that the 'relevant date' for the purpose of the Issue, in terms of Regulation 171(b (i) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, is October 07, 2024, and accordingly the Floor Price in respect of the aforesaid Issue, being 194.98 per Equity Share, has been determined based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations."

Pursuant to Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and with the approval of the Company's shareholders accorded through a special resolution passed in the fortieth AGM held on September 21, 2024, the Company may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price for the Issue. The company will determine the issue price in consultation with the book-running lead manager appointed to deal with the Issue.

Hi-Tech Pipes share price history

AT 2:26 PM, Hi-Tech Pipes's share price oscillated around 200 per share. The small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This small-cap stock has risen nearly 70% in YTD, 135% in one year, and 1,200% in five years.

Hi-Tech Pipes H-1FY25 business update

Last week, on October 3rd, 2024, Hi-Tech Pipes Limited announced impressive sales volume results for the second quarter and first half of the fiscal year 2025, ending 30 September 2024. The company reported sales volumes of 123,027 MT for Q2 FY25, representing a remarkable 22.50% year-on-year (YoY) growth. For the first half of FY25, sales volumes reached 245,182 MT, reflecting an outstanding 32.55% YoY increase.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 02:55 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap multibagger stock: Hi-Tech Pipes QIP opens. Floor price, other details of ₹600 crore offer

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.30
03:10 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-5 (-3.04%)

Bharat Electronics share price

279.50
03:10 PM | 8 OCT 2024
12.15 (4.54%)

Tata Motors share price

916.90
03:10 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-11.2 (-1.21%)

Wipro share price

525.75
03:10 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-5.65 (-1.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Trent share price

8,034.00
03:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
584.55 (7.85%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

14,513.10
03:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
1017.25 (7.54%)

IPCA Laboratories share price

1,537.30
03:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
51 (3.43%)

Coforge share price

7,303.50
03:07 PM | 8 OCT 2024
95.35 (1.32%)
More from 52 Week High

NMDC share price

218.00
03:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-10.8 (-4.72%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

947.90
03:04 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-34.05 (-3.47%)

SBI Life Insurance Company share price

1,727.00
03:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-59.95 (-3.35%)

Tata Steel share price

159.35
03:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-4.95 (-3.01%)
More from Top Losers

Safari Industries India share price

2,642.05
03:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
231.6 (9.61%)

Varun Beverages share price

589.00
03:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
47.2 (8.71%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

228.55
03:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
18.25 (8.68%)

Doms Industries share price

2,675.95
03:07 PM | 8 OCT 2024
207.45 (8.4%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,455.00-220.00
    Chennai
    77,461.00-220.00
    Delhi
    77,613.00-220.00
    Kolkata
    77,465.00-220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.