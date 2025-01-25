Small-cap multibagger stock in focus after THIS Mumbai Airport order. Details here

Small-cap multibagger stock: RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited (formerly known as RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd) announced on Friday, January 24 that the company had received two work orders from Tarmat Ltd, according to an exchange filing.

Also Read | These mid, small cap mutual funds beat the benchmark index in past 3 years

As per the order book filing data, the small-cap company has received one order to strengthen and construct a perimeter road on the Airside at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

“Strengthening and Construction of Perimeter Road on Airside at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Mumbai,” said the company in the BSE filing.

Advertisement

The second order is for civil works for the taxiway at the Mumbai International Airport. The company received both orders through an email on Thursday, January 23.

“Civil Works for Taxiway ‘M’ Phase-1 on Airside at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Mumbai,” said the company.

RDB Infrastructure and Power share price RDB Infrastructure and Power (RDB Realty & Infrastructure) shares closed 1.99 per cent lower at ₹558.55 after Friday's trading session, compared to ₹569.90 at the previous stock market close. The company announced the order book update after market operating hours on Friday.

Advertisement

Shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹612.65 on December 10, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹86.38 on January 25, 2024, according to BSE data. The company's market capitalisation is ₹965.36 crore as of January 25, 2025.

RDB Infrastructure and Power shares gave investors nearly 459 per cent returns in the last one-year period, making the stock a multibagger. In the last five years, the shares have given investors nearly 2,722.39 per cent returns on their investment.

Advertisement

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have gained 5.63 per cent in 2025. The stock is currently placed under the ESM Stage 2 norms, which gives a stricter tolerance band of 2 per cent above or below the price band due to potential concerns regarding its price volatility.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.