Small-cap multibagger stock jumps 18% following Indian stock market rally. Do you own?

Shares of small-cap multibagger stock Integrated Industries surged nearly 18 percent in intra-day trading on Monday, August 18, following broad-based gains in Indian markets. Investor optimism was fueled by easing global headwinds, hopes of a resolution in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, potential reconsideration of secondary tariffs on India by US President Donald Trump, and S&P’s upgrade of India’s credit rating. These factors lifted risk appetite and propelled the benchmark indices higher.

The Sensex opened at 81,315.79 against its previous close of 80,597.66 and climbed over 1,100 points, or 1.4 percent, reaching an intraday high of 81,765.77. The Nifty 50 started at 24,938.20, up from 24,631.30, and touched an intraday peak of 25,022, marking a 1.6 percent gain. The broader positive sentiment in the market boosted small-cap counters like Integrated Industries, which saw significant buying interest.

Q1 Results Integrated Industries posted robust financial results for the quarter ended June 2025. Net sales rose 78.29 percent year-on-year to ₹249.85 crore, representing the highest quarterly sales in the last five quarters. Operating profit surged to ₹25.51 crore, continuing a trend of quarterly growth, while profit before tax (PBT) reached ₹24.73 crore, up 77.79 percent YoY. Profit after tax (PAT) climbed to ₹19.69 crore, marking a 51.7 percent YoY increase. Earnings per share (EPS) improved to ₹0.84, reflecting stronger profitability and enhanced returns for shareholders.

Stock Price Trend Integrated Industries shares jumped as much as 17.7 percent to touch a day’s high of ₹23. The stock remains 49 percent below its 52-week high of ₹44.94, recorded in October 2024, while its 52-week low of ₹17.16 occurred in April 2025. Over the past year, the stock has lost more than half of its investor wealth. However, in the long term, it has been a multibagger, delivering an extraordinary 66,618 percent rally over five years. Monthly performance shows volatility, with August rising 10 percent so far, following a 16 percent decline in July and a 14 percent drop in June. April offered a 31 percent rally after six months of consistent losses from October 2024 to March 2025.

Formerly known as Integrated Technologies Ltd., the company was renamed Integrated Industries Limited in May 2023. Incorporated in 1995 and headquartered in Noida, it operates in the organic and inorganic food products sector, bakery items, and processed foods, both domestically and internationally. The company markets its products under the RICHLITE, FUNTREAT, and CANBERRA brands, with exports to countries including the UAE, Somalia, Tanzania, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, and Seychelles.